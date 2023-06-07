Colombians to March in Support of President Petro's Reforms

Convened by the main unions in the country, the mobilizations reject the attempts at political destabilization carried out by the Colombian right.

On Wednesday, social organizations will march in the main Colombian cities to express their support for President Gustavo Petro and his health, labor, and pension reforms.

The day before, the leftist leader invited citizens to march not only in support of his policies but also in rejection of impunity for war crimes.

The mobilization day was announced on May 31 by the Unitary Central of Workers of Colombia (CUT), the Confederation of Colombian Workers (CTC), and the Colombian Federation of Education Workers (FECODE).

Besides confirming their participation in Wednesday's marches, organizations of students, women, and farmers ratified that they oppose the destabilizing actions carried out by the Colombian right, which appears to be attempting a "soft coup d'etat" against Petro.

The tweet reads, "Farmers' march for peace. Farmers from the Convencion, El Carmen, La Playa, and Abrego municipalities started from Catatumbo the great caravan for peace in Colombia."

"Today we march because we have the right to build a decent Colombia. We march to defend life, peace, and democracy. We march because a soft coup d'etat against the Government of Change is underway," economist Carlos Castro tweeted.

In Bogota, the march will depart from the National Park towards Bolivar Square, where people will remain until the night demanding Congress approve the labor, pension and health reforms.

When announcing the mobilizations, the CUT President Francisco Maltes recalled that Colombians voted in favor of the reforms when they elected Gustavo Petro as their president.