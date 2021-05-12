Colombians Keep Protesting For 13 Days In A Row

President Duque had a first meeting with the National Strike Committee but no agreements were reached due to his lack of empathy with the citizens' demands.

Thousands of Colombian farmers on Wednesday marched through Santander Department during the new national strike called by labor unions following the failure of negotiations with President Ivan Duque.

Waving banners, the farmers urged him to stop police brutality, respect the 2016 Peace accords, and not fumigate the country's fields with glyphosate.

"The Catacumbo inhabitants in Santander are also mobilizing to demand more access to health services. In this territory there are only seven medical points to assist their 43,440 inhabitants," journalist Wilson Perez tweeted.

Thousands of Colombians also took to the streets of the capital Bogota shouting, "We are present, President out!". They marched with white T-shirts, balloons, musical instruments, and waving their national flags.

Protests continue in Colombia.



"Since April 28, we have been demanding to negotiate with Duque the Emergency Plan we presented in 2020 to fight poverty. However, he did not want to meet our demands," Central Union of Workers (CUT) President Francisco Maltes said. On Monday, Duque had a first meeting with the National Strike Committee but no agreements were reached due to his lack of empathy with the citizens' demands. The demonstrators assure they will remain in the streets protesting until the Colombian president demilitarizes the streets and acknowledges that police brutality has left 47 people dead in the last 15 days.