Colombian Gov't Responsible for Crimes Committed by ESMAD

The CJL is at the forefront of the processing of some cases of serious human rights violations that involve the responsibility of members of the security forces.

The Corporación Jurídica Libertad (CJL) will file a lawsuit against the Colombian State for the attacks of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (Esmad) during the protests that began four-months-ago against the policies of the government of President Iván Duque.

Yesid Zapata, a member of the corporation, said they currently are currently processing about 100 aggression cases, of which 75 would have occurred since November 21, when the protests of the national strike began.

"In these records we have attacks against journalists, human rights defenders and protesters, where it has been possible to identify very serious physical, verbal and torture cases that demonstrate criminal actions by the authorities," Zapata told Blu Radio.

The Corporation advances the process to formally file a lawsuit against the State for possible abuses of authority. '

Likewise, the non-governmental organization has repeatedly requested petition rights to know who is responsible for giving the orders of the operations, to also demonstrate an individual responsibility.

The CJL is at the forefront of the processing of some cases of serious human rights violations that involve the responsibility of members of the public force, acting as a representative of the victims or their families.

Demonstrations on Colombian streets continue to demand the dismantling of the Mobile Riot Squad, which is now called "Death Squad" and is responsible for the murder of 34 people since its creation in 1999.

In this regard, the Unitary Central of Workers (CUT) denounced abuses against members of the national strike in rejection of government policies.

The CUT denounces to the national and international community the abuses to which the members of the strike are being subjected, by the police at the head of Esmad.

In this regard, he said through a statement that all legal processes of detentions have been unknown.

Yesterday was a month since the beginning of the demonstrations against the Government of President Iván Duque, and they have been characterized by mass protests and at least three times there have been general strikes.

The unemployment committee demands reforms in the education, pension and health systems, as well as protecting the lives of social leaders, implementing the Peace Agreement, the rejection of tax reform, which was approved recently.