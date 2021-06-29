Colombia: Police Brutality Leaves 75 Citizens Killed so Far

There have been 3,486 cases of police violence since April 28. Among them, 1,468 out of 1,832 persons arbitrarily detained reported physical abuse.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ) and the NGO Temblores on Monday denounced that state terrorism and paramilitary actions have caused 75 deaths since the National Strike began on April 28.

The latest edition of the "Figures of Violence" (CV) report claims that 44 out of 75 murders are directly attributable to members of the Anti-Riot Mobile Squad (ESMAD).

The murder cases were distributed according to age groups in the following way: 32 citizens killed were between 18 and 25 years old; 19 citizens were between 26 and 50 years old; 16 people killed could not be identified; five people killed were minors; and three victims were between 60 and 80 years old.

The CV report states that 83 people had serious eye injuries as a result of projectiles fired by the security forces. Also, human rights organizations received reports of 28 people sexually assaulted by members of the police or the army. Among the most frequent practices of sexual violence were verbal harassment, discrimination, and violent threats.

Extremely heavy repression last night in Usme, Bogota. #ESMAD riot police attacked journalists and medical teams, injured 42 people, arrested many more and killed Jaime Fandiño by shooting him at close range with a high-powered projectile. pic.twitter.com/Iio0I4c72c — Justice for Colombia (@JFColombia) June 22, 2021

"The responsibility of the members of the public forces has to do with evidently irregular actions such as omissions and complicity, which should be investigated by national and international institutions," INDEPAZ pointed out.

"We warn about the arbitrary and disproportionate use of force by the Colombian National Police, which systematically violates the right to protest and other rights recognized by the Constitution."

On Monday night, the violence of ESMAD members became evident once again in Popayan, the capital city of the Cauca department. For hours, the police harshly repressed the protesters through actions that even attacked members of human rights organizations.

On Tuesday morning, the NGO Proceso Social de Garantias denounced that ESMAD attacked a peaceful march that was advancing along a highway in Medellin, as reported by local outlet Caracol.