Colombian Social Leader Shot Dead, 43 Killed This Year

In the Colombian city of Cúcuta, which has the main border crossing with Venezuela and is located in the northeast of the country, unknown armed men shot and killed social leader Jaime Vásquez on Sunday, confirmed William Villamizar, governor of the department of Norte de Santander, whose capital is Cúcuta.

Villamizar said in X that the authorities have been informed that the authorities are afrecen "a reward of 50 million pesos (about 13,000 dollars) for citizens who provide information to clarify this situation and find those responsible."

On the other hand the Cúcuta mayor Jorge Acevedo, said he was "hurt by the death of Jaime Vásquez", with whom he assured he had a "constructive dialogue in recent years," the mayor regretted that the crime occured in his government as a consequence of a criminal and reprehensible act.

Jaime Alonso Vásquez

14/04/24

Cúcuta, Norte de Santander



Jaime Alonso Vásquez era un reconocido líder social, abogado y veedor de la ciudad de Cúcuta en Norte de Santander. En distintas oportunidades adelantó investigaciones sobre temas de corrupción en las entidades públicas. pic.twitter.com/BvZ545AQqZ — INDEPAZ (@Indepaz) April 14, 2024

"It pains me that a voice of a seer, necessary in our democracy, in our Cúcuta of our Soul, is silenced. All my solidarity with his family, with all the Cucuteños. Today is a sad day for everyone," added in X Acevedo.

The Colombian president Gustavo Petro also regretted of the murder. Petro remembered that the Vásquez's job was was to denounce and investigate the corruption in Cúcuta.

Petro also said he expects the most thorough investigation "that should include the forensic examination of the information on his cell phone, which was apparently manipulated by officials after his death."

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), Vásquez was a "recognized social leader, lawyer and overseer" of Cúcuta and conducted "research on corruption issues in public entities". The Institute details that at least 43 social leaders have been killed in the country this year.