Colombian Government Recalls Its Ambassador to Israel

On Tuesday, President Gustavo Petro announced the recall of Colombia's ambassador to Israel over the Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Through his official account on the social network X, Petro said, "I have decided to recall our ambassador to Israel for consultation. If Israel does not stop the massacre of the Palestinian people, we cannot be there."

For its part, the Colombian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the government reiterates the urgency of a ceasefire and expresses its strong rejection of the Israeli security forces' aggression against Gaza.

It also stressed the obligation of the Israeli security forces to observe international humanitarian law. The ministry noted that "full recognition of the two states by all nations of the world and dialogue between the parties should bring peace to the region."

Se llama Genocidio, lo hacen para sacar el pueblo palestino de Gaza y apropiarsela.



El jefe del estado que hace este genocidio es un criminal contra la humanidad. Sus aliados no pueden hablar de democracia. pic.twitter.com/WjRpGKBKPs — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) November 1, 2023

The tweet reads, "It is called Genocide, they do it to get the Palestinian people out of Gaza and to appropriate it. The head of state who does this genocide is a criminal against humanity. His allies cannot talk about democracy."

Petro has warned that Colombia will break diplomatic relations if Israeli forces do not stop attacking civilians in the Gaza Strip. The Colombian president was one of the first world leaders to condemn the Israeli occupation forces currently carrying out genocide against the Palestinian people.

Since the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) launched a surprise attack against Israel on October 7, the Zionist regime has not ceased bombing Gaza and maintaining a total siege on the territory.

The Colombian presidenthas shown his support for the Palestinian cause and condemned Israel, comparing it to the Nazis: "Now the neo-Nazis want the destruction of the Palestinian people, freedom and culture," "We do not support genocides," Petro has said.

For his part, the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, has also announced that he will recall his ambassador to Israel, Jorge Carvajal, for consultations. Chile condemned Israel's "collective punishment of the Palestinian civilian population in Gaza" in blatant violation of "fundamental norms of international law."

Previously, Bolivia broke off relations with Israel due to its continuous attacks and aggression against the population of the Gaza Strip.