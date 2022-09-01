Lula Highlights Venezuelan Solidarity in Fight Against COVID-19

During a campaign rally in Manaus, the Workers' Party candidate also pledged to dedicate his administration to restoring dignity to 215 million Brazilians.

On Wednesday, presidential candidate Lula da Silva recognized the support provided by Venezuela to Brazil during the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave.

At a campaign event held in Manaus, the Workers' Party leader thanked the Venezuelan authorities for sending oxygen tanks to that Amazon region.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank the Venezuelan Ambassador who sent oxygen to Manaus to save lives here, despite the fact that the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, offended Venezuela so much," he said.

Lula then recalled that President Jair Bolsonaro and his cabinet did not have "the courage" to send humanitarian aid despite the fact that they were aware of the difficult and tense situation in Manaus. This circumstance was later discovered by a Brazilian Senate's investigation.

Former Brazilian president Lula da Silva, making his political comeback after being jailed on bogus corruption charges four years ago, is now campaigning to “defeat the totalitarian threat” and “rebuild and transform Brazil.” The stakes are high. https://t.co/ECT4qKMk9G — Jacobin (@jacobin) September 1, 2022

The 76-year-old former union leader pledged in Manaus to dedicate his administration to restoring dignity and respect to 215 million Brazilians.

“If a lieutenant expelled from the Army does not have the courage to treat the people well, then a metal worker will return to the Presidency to take care of the people as they deserve,” Lula da Silva said, referring to Bolsonaro, a former military man who aspires to be re-elected.

“I know what it is to be hungry at the end of the day. It is living with an obsession. I know what it is like for a mother to be by the stove without having beans for her son to eat," he added.

According to the latest survey carried out by Powerdata and Quaest, Lula has 44 percent in voting intention, while Bolsonaro reaches 36 percent.