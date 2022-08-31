Restored Venezuela-Colombia Ties a Blow to US, Says Expert

Restoring diplomatic ties could strengthen regional integration mechanisms, which goes against the White House's interests, Fernando Rivero pointed out.

Venezuela and Colombia's restoration of diplomatic ties clearly illustrates the United States' waning influence in Latin America, an international relations analyst said.

The restoration of relations between the two countries is a "strong and convincing sign that the foreign policy of the United States has experienced an undeniable setback in Latin America and the Caribbean," Fernando Rivero pointed out.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday received the credentials of Colombia's Ambassador to Venezuela Armando Benedetti, marking the full restoration of diplomatic relations. Washington's interests in the region have recently suffered innumerable setbacks, said Rivero, highlighting the notorious public failure of the last Summit of the Americas.

In the region, "a group of progressive governments has sprouted that are distancing themselves from the geopolitical interests of the United States, and through their actions supporting the self-determination of the people," said Rivero.

Restoring diplomatic ties could strengthen regional integration mechanisms, which goes against the White House's interests. The rapprochement offers an opportunity to strengthen unity in organizations such as the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and opens the floodgates to revitalizing the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR).

"The unity of Colombia and Venezuela, as well as the agreements in different areas of binational policies, will contribute decisively to not just the economic and trade spheres but also regional peace," said Rivero.

For the White House, Colombia had been functioning as "a NATO outpost in the region and as the pivot of the Southern Command's plans," he said. But now, "changes are in sight that point to geopolitical and military setbacks for the United States."

Rivero said both countries are interested in revitalizing economic ties "to raise the quality of life of the population of both countries."

Venezuela severed diplomatic relations with Colombia in 2019 after the government of then Colombian president Ivan Duque recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as Venezuela's president. After Colombian President Gustavo Petro succeeded Duque, he signaled a shift in foreign policy towards Venezuela, and Caracas expressed its willingness to restore ties.