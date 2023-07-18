Colombia and Portugal Join Forces to Produce Clean Energy

Colombian President Petro and Portuguese Prime Minister Costa met under the common purpose of facing the consequences of climate change.

On Tuesday, the president of Colombia Gustavo Petro agreed with the Prime Minister of Portugal Antonio Costa a roadmap for the production of clean energy.

Within the framework of the summit of the European Union and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), which is taking place in Brussels, they met under the common purpose of facing the consequences of climate change and to move forward they materialized an alliance on clean energy production.

Through a letter, Petro also invited Costa to carry out an official visit to Colombia in the first half of 2024 in order to advance the binational agenda.

"This visit will constitute a new opportunity to continue strengthening the excellent binational relations that characterize our peoples. It will be an opportunity to advance the commitments agreed upon during my visit to Portugal," the Colombian president stated in the letter.

Previously, during an official visit to Portugal in May, Petro and President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa discussed deepening bilateral relations between the two countries. Topics such as energy and peace were at the center of their agenda.

On that occasion, they also held a meeting in which they spoke about the need to approach the fight against drugs from new paradigms, seeking not to criminalize the issue and approach it as a public health problem.

On Tuesday, Petro also met with the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, and with the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, countries that will preside over the European Union in 2025, a year in which Colombia will host the CELAC summit.