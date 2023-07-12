Paramilitary Group Threatens Justices of the Peace in Colombia

Two months before, similar threats were directed at judges who are investigating the killings and forced disappearances in the Antioquia department.

On Tuesday, the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) denounced that the paramilitary group Black Eagles (Aguilas Negras) had sent threatening emails to officials of this institution, which was created based on the 2016 peace agreement reached between the Colombian State and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

"The intimidations against the JEP persist. Last week, a team of our lawyers received new threats related to judicial processes being carried out by the JEP," said Roberto Vidal, the president of the JEP.

The Black Eagles sent intimidating pamphlets to the emails of two lawyers and a psychologist who work in the departments of Caqueta and Putumayo, in the southern part of the country.

"We understand that it is a widespread threat regarding the JEP as a whole and that it was circulated to some of its lawyers but without any specific target," Vidal said, explaining that the intimidating messages mentioned the crimes against humanity that the JEP is investigating.

In testimony to @JEP_Colombia today, fmr paramilitary leader Mancuso dropped dozens of names of political, military, business leaders to helped and abated a wave of violence in the 1990s.



His piercing bottom line: "This phenomenon of paramilitarism came from the state".���� pic.twitter.com/ynsWPrHEgC — Elizabeth Dickinson (@dickinsonbeth) May 10, 2023

The threats have not paralyzed the JEP's work. Nevertheless, the JEP president has requested increased security measures from the government of President Gustavo Petro.

These threats come two months after other similar threats directed at two judges who are investigating the killings and forced disappearances, which were presented as "combat casualties" by the Colombian military in the Antioquia department.

In that case, the paramilitary group Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC), also known as the Gulf Clan, threatened the judges Alejandro Ramelli and Hugo Escobar, who are leading the case of exhumation of disappeared people in the municipality of Dabeiba.

Vidal highlighted the collaboration with the Prosecutor's Office in that case but requested more guarantees from the authorities so that the JEP can continue with its investigations.