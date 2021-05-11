Colombia: Man Shot Eight Times In Anti-Government Protests Dies

This yoga teacher is remembered for his dances amid massive mobilizations that were carried out peacefully in Pereira.

Authorities at the San Jorge Hospital confirmed the brain death of Lucas Villa, a citizen who was shot while protesting against Colombia's President Ivan Duque and his tax reform.

'Villa did not present any neurological reaction after suspending sedation. The patient has global general ischemia. He is still connected to a respirator and there is nothing to be done," hospital Director Juan Restrepo informed.

According to the medical report, it only remains to wait for the young man's heart to stop beating. Villa's family began to receive psychological support shortly before the news was released.

"Lucas did not die, he was killed by the Uribist dictatorship camouflaged as a genocidal democracy. The corrupt and cowardly government will pay for this crime," Colombian activist Wilson Tovar tweeted.

I saw a mother scream in grief about her son, “He was my only son, kill me too.”



I saw video of Lucas Villa, an activist, dance joyfully at the protests, hours before he was shot that night.https://t.co/uoweiqKUcI — Ingrid Rojas Contreras (@ingrid_rojas_c) May 7, 2021