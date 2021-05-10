Colombia: Religious Community Calls for Peace in Cali

On Sunday, ten Indigenous people were shot and wounded during an armed attack near the La Maria Church.

Juan Sebastian, the parish priest of Cali's La Maria church, called for peace and urged Colombians to dialogue to put an end to the violence shaking the country.

"On Sunday, we lived a violent afternoon in Cali due to the uncontrolled situation we are living in. Let's not generate more violence. It is not my job to take sides with anyone, but to be a conciliator," he said.

The Father pronounced these words one day after ten Indigenous people were shot and wounded during an armed attack near his church. Local media reported that there are incinerated vehicles and desolated streets thorough out the city.

"I know there is pain, destruction, and violence. But we can stop this suffering. Let's appeal to dialogue. Let us use the wisdom that comes from God to show peaceful ways out," he said.

CALI TODAY... Armed aggression against @CRIC_Cauca Indigenous Guard and protesters, Sunday afternoon, May 9th. Citizens video posted by Colombia's Justice and Peace Commission. https://t.co/M02dkwkBqt — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 10, 2021

Early Monday morning, President Ivan Duque made a quick visit to Cali following the violent clashes between the Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (ESMAD) and Indigenous people. Duque, who stayed in Cali for four hours, made the visit shortly after he ordered to increase police and military deployment in the city to "guarantee citizen security." Due to the increasing police brutality in Cali, this weekend the Senate's Peace Commission also visited protesters' gathering points and spoke with authorities and social leaders to seek solutions to the crisis. From April 28 to May 5, Colombia registered 1,078 cases of police brutality, 37 deaths, 22 eye injuries, and 10 rapes.