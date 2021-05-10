Colombia: Valle Del Cauca Closes Borders After Violent Incident

Cauca's Indigenous Council assured President Duque's followers attacked protesters with the support of the Mobile Anti-riot Squadron.

Colombia's authorities on Monday closed the borders of the Valle del Cauca Department until May 15, after the violent incident that left at least ten Indigenous people injured in Cali.

"Only trucks bringing supplies of food, fuel, and medicine are going to enter the territory," Valle del Cauca's governor Clara Roldan said after President Ivan Duque made a quick visit to the territory.

"We are in a situation of maximum tension and we need to control the flow of people into the department," she added.

The measure was taken one day after paramilitary groups threatened and shot at the Indigenous guard.

#Colombia | The parish priest of Cali's La Maria church Juan Sebastian called for peace and urged citizens to dialogue to put an end to the violence that is shaking the country.https://t.co/DiV7kiv2J7 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) May 10, 2021

According to Cauca's Regional Indigenous Council (CRIC), Duque's followers attacked protesters with the support of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (ESMAD).

The Cali Mayor's Office informed that eight of the 10 people injured are members of the Indigenous guard and two victims were inhabitants of the territory. Six of them were shot.

The violent incident occurred after Duque increased the deployment of police and military forces in the city to contain the wave of protests unleashed on April 28 against his mandate.

"Today we will again expand the deployment of soldiers and police in Cali to protect citizens," Roldan warned.