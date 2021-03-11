Colombia: Police Crack Down on Protest for Teenager's Murder

Daniel Robles was fatally shot in the heart during an altercation between his community and police.

Colombian cops cracked down on a protest that demanded justice for teenager Daniel Robles, 16, killed during a police raid in Bosconia city, Cesar Department on March 7.

Police brutality left several citizens and officers. Local authorities are investigating the incident that took place amid Roble's funeral at 11h00 local time on Tuesday.

The young man's family and friends marched through Bosconia streets carrying banners that read, "We are getting killed by those who should protect us," "It was not an accident. Daniel was murdered," and "Let justice be done."

"We reject all kinds of violent behavior. We will not tolerate police forces' abuse of authority," Bosconia Mayor Edulfo Villar said after the clashes between citizens and officers were reported.

#Colombia | Human rights organizations denounced that 14 minors were killed during an Army bombing in Buenos Aires community, in the Guaviare Department.https://t.co/qCpYPb3E4q — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 10, 2021

On Sunday, Robles was fatally shot in the heart during an altercation between the Dieciocho de Febrero community and police. During the confrontation, young Carlos Patiño, 23, also was shot in the right thigh. Local health authorities informed his health condition is stable. The Attorney General's Office and the military justice system are investigating the events to determine which police officers shot both young men.