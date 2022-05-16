Colombian Leftist Senator-Elect Escapes Attempt Unscathed

This incident adds to the threats against members of the Historical Pact, one of which included an explosive device planted at the Alliance's headquarters in the municipality of Bello.

On Sunday night, senator-elect Paulino Riascos was the victim of an attack while picking up his wife and children at a relative's house.

At the place where he was, "three men arrived in a luxurious van asking for a person no one knew... when they got into the van, one of them drew a pistol and pointed it at me," the Historical Pact politician assured in a complaint filed with the authorities.

“One of my bodyguards reacted and fired two shots. They fled," the leftist leader said, adding that this action gave him time to get to safety by entering the house. Paulino Riascos is a social leader from the Pacific coast and president of the Afro-Colombian Democratic Alliance Political Party (ADA). This journalist will be part of the caucus of the Historical Pact alliance in the next legislature.

In Colombia: The intention of the HISTORIC PACT will be a frontal struggle against the historical violations of the fundamental rights of the most vulnerable and excluded rural and urban communities in Colombia. pic.twitter.com/ecVXJKyOq3 — Gustavo Adolfo Campos (@spacetravel1) December 22, 2021

This incident adds to the threats against members of the Historical Pact, one of which included an explosive device planted at the Alliance's headquarters in the municipality of Bello.

The progressive coalition has asked the regime of President Ivan Duque to provide electoral guarantees and protect the lives of its leaders, candidates, voters, and supporters.

Through a recent public letter, for example, 50 Historical Pact lawmakers requested guarantees for the safety of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro and vice-presidential candidate Francia Marquez.