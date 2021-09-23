Colombia: Piedad Cordoba Officially Joins the Historic Pact

This Thursday, former Colombian senator Piedad Córdoba made official Thursday the integration of her Movimiento Poder Ciudadano to the Pacto Histórico, a political coalition formed by different progressive social movements in the country.

Last Sunday, the activist announced support for the movement on her Twitter account and received the approval of the vast majority of the users that follow her.

According to the political leader, this union resulted from many conversations throughout these months that resulted in consensus and commitments that allow the confluence to build a new, better country.

The movement is headed by Senator Gustavo Petro and was made public last February 11 with the objective of achieving a majority representation in the Congress of the Republic in the upcoming elections of March 13, 2022.

In addition, they aspire to win the presidential elections to be held on May 29, 2022, in the first round or in the runoff to be held on June 19 of that year.

En colombia, la exsenadora Piedad Córdoba oficializará este jueves la adhesión del movimiento poder ciudadano al pacto histórico, coalición política y electoral integrada por partidos y movimientos progresistas del país.@teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/s2smlW8L9L — Hernán Tobar (@TobarteleSUR) September 23, 2021

"In Colombia, former senator Piedad Córdoba will make official this Thursday the adhesion of the Citizen Power Movement to the Historic Pact, a political and electoral coalition made up of progressive parties and movements in the country."

Among their objectives, they intend to provide Colombia with a different proposal or alternative to power built from the social bases that comprise it.

Through the Pacto Histórico, they seek a change in social and economic policy and how Colombia is perceived in terms of human rights, among other ideas.

Cordoba will give details of his decision in an official act in Bogota, the country's capital.