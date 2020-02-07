Colombia: Paramilitary Black Eagles Threaten Social Activists

The far-right group threatens journalists and politicians to death before the upcoming national strike.

In the last few hours, in the capital of the country, a threatening pamphlet by the self-styled 'Black Eagles' began to circulate threatening the promoters and defenders of the marches supporting the national strike.

The person in charge of denouncing the situation was Senator Antonio Sanguino, who said he was threatened along with other political leaders and journalists for their positions in favor of the strike and alleged guerrilla groups.

The document states a goal to achieve 'a Colombia free of Castro-Chavism' and threatening those mentioned in it that they have 30 days to hide, according to the pamphlet, or else they will face the consequences.

This is the pamphlet document released in the last hours: