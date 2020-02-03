Uber to Take Dispute With Colombia to International Arbitration

Uber left Colombia on Friday after a court ruled in December that the company had violated competition rules and ordered it to cease operations.

Uber told the Colombian government Monday that the company is considering to take its dispute with the Andean country to international arbitration.

According to the company's general manager for Latin America George Gordon, the suspension of Uber's services in Colombia could cost the company more than US$250 million in losses.

Uber said that the Colombian government never provided the same favorable treatment as it gives to other companies and that it had failed to meet its contractual obligations to U.S. investors under the trade agreement.

Uber left Colombia on Friday after a court ruled in December that the company had violated competition rules and ordered it to cease operations. In a statement, the company said it had been treated unfairly and that Colombia's decision constituted censorship that goes against online freedom of expression and the neutrality of the Internet.

Before its departure, Uber said the app had 2.3 million active users in Latin America's fourth-largest economy, as well as 88,000 drivers.

"We want to go back but it's a question of when and how," Gordon said. "When? As soon as possible. How? That depends on the government. They could solve it today if they wanted to."

As he proceeds with the options available to him, Uber´s regional manager said his clear preference is to find a quick and friendly solution to the dispute.