US and Colombia Carrying out Military Exercises in Cartagena

Over the last week, Colombia's Defense Minister has held meetings with the U.S. Southcom Commander and the U.S. Secretary of Defense.

The U.S. Special Operations Command South spokesperson Cesar Santiago reported that Colombia and his country are developing joint military exercises in Cartagena.

"This exercise will help build interoperability between the armies of the U.S. and Colombia, ensuring that we are ready to respond quickly in support of our partners in case of a crisis," Santiago said, as reported by local media RCN.

On Tuesday, Colombia's Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo met with the U.S. Southern Command (Southcom) Commander Admiral Craig Faller in Doral, Florida, to "discuss security cooperation issues."

The Colombian military also met with the U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper to address the issue of Venezuela and "strengthen ties between both countries."

The US government imperial stenographers on corporate TV "news," including both Republican propagandists and Democratic propagandists alike, unite in support of Trump's coup attempt against Venezuela's democratically elected government



Bipartisan imperialism https://t.co/e7bbGbl1dN — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) February 5, 2020

​​​​​​​In January, the army of both countries also carried out military exercises at the National Training Center in Tolemaida, which is located in the department of Cundinamarca.

On that occasion, the exercises were focused on simulating an operation against a "terrorist threat" through maneuvers in which specialized paratroopers and personnel trained in infiltration, intelligence, and assault tactics were employed.

These exercises were accompanied by the U.S. ambassador in Colombia Philip Goldberg, the Military Forces Commander Gen. Luis Navarro, and the U.S. Army South Commander Gen. Daniel Walrath.​​​​​​​