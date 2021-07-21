Colombia: New Protests Announced for August 6 in Bogota

The protests would follow those that took place yesterday, during the inauguration of the last legislative year of Iván Duque.

The leaders of several Colombian unions, headed by the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT), announced for next Friday, August 6, another protest on the occasion of the 483rd anniversary of the city of Bogota, in which they will call for their demands to be met.

The organizers informed that they are waiting for a response on the 10 bills presented by the National Strike Committee before the Congress, which were made known the day before during the day of protest.

For the time being, actions are being organized by the command headquarters of the National Strike, a sort of town meeting which will possibly be held in some of the localities, without forgetting that August 6 is the anniversary of Bogota.

One of the most important calls is for a basic income of a minimum wage for 10 million pesos for people for seven months, because according to the organizers of the protest, more than 2 million families only eat twice a day.

#Colombia | The National Strike Committee (NSC) called on citizens to take to the streets to protest against President Ivan Duque and support ten bills aimed at fighting the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. https://t.co/EywW2Z0Vgm — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 20, 2021

Colombia, which is going through a social and political crisis, and been experiencing since April 28 a series of protests against the neoliberal policies of the Duque government, which have been violently repressed by the security forces, leaving at least 70 dead and hundreds injured.

Meanwhile, the Colombian Federation of Educators (Fecode), one of the conveners of the protest, assured that the country's health system must improve since the pandemic uncovered the precariousness of the system in the country, which has not yet been addressed, said the president of the union, William Henrry Velandia.

The concentration point on Friday, August 6 will be the National Park, where, once again, different unions will arrive to organize the protest for that date, which follows the one held the day before on the occasion of the inauguration of the legislative year in the Congress.