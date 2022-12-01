Colombia’s INDEPAZ Denounces Murder of Another Peace Signatory

José Reinel Cano Medina was murdered this Thursday in the municipality of Caloto, Cauca department.

The Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) said that Cano Medina was in the process of reincorporation and was part of the Caloto Multiactive Cooperative.

According to the institute, the details of the crime are unknown. José Reinel Cano Medina is the 38th signatory of the peace agreement to be murdered this year.

The murder occurred in the community of Caloto, where the armed groups ELN and Columba Móvil Dagoberto García are present, INDEPAZ said in a statement released on social networks.

The Ombudsman's Office issued TA 007/21 in the municipalities of Caloto and Corinto, northern Cauca. In this region, armed groups seeking territorial control exercise control over the population in pursuit of economic interests.

In this way, "the organizational social fabric in the northern part of the Cauca is affected, including former combatants who are in the process of reincorporation," said INDEPAZ.

Today's murder brings to 38 the number of peace signatories killed in 2022, while since the signing of the Peace Agreement in 2016, the figure stands at 343.