Colombia and ELN Invite the US to Accompany Peace Talks

The negotiating parties also invited Chile, Brazil, and Mexico to participate as guarantors.

On Friday, the delegations of the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) agreed to invite the United States, Germany, Sweden, Switzerland and Spain to accompany the peace negotiation process in Colombia.

Representatives from Venezuela and Norway, two countries that are currently acting as guarantors of the talks, also reported that the Colombian government and the ELN expressed their intention to invite Chile, Brazil, and Mexico to participate as guarantors.

The negotiating parties will undertake diplomatic actions with the United States government to ascertain its willingness to participate through a special envoy in the peace talks.

They will also contact the European countries to know their willingness to reactivate the Group of Accompaniment, Support and Cooperation Countries (GPAAC).

Today we mark the 6th anniversary of the Peace Agreement in #Colombia.



To commemorate this milestone, watch our documentary on how former guerilla fighters are reintegrating into civilian life.



����Full video: https://t.co/UPLP4UJu5Y pic.twitter.com/esw91wiF6P — UN Women (@UN_Women) November 24, 2022

Government delegates and ELN representatives also agreed to reactivate the 2016 negotiations related to "humanitarian actions" through the implementation of short-term humanitarian relief processes.

For this purpose, they will form an implementation mechanism with the support of the United Nations Verification Mission and the Catholic Church. The negotiating parties, however, did not provide further details on the characteristics and location of the relief actions.

Finally, the negotiating parties will form a joint communication team to inform in an "objective, timely, clear, and transparent manner on the development of the dialogue process."