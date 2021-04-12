    • Live
Colombia: Gunmen Kill 4 People At A Party In Nariño

    The sign reads, "No more deaths," Cauca, Colombia, August 25, 2021. | Photo: EFE

Published 12 April 2021 (2 hours 7 minutes ago)
The massacre occurred shortly after the 'Los Cuyes' armed group threatened to kill people found consuming alcohol or drugs in the Samaniego municipality.

Colombia's Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ) Sunday informed on a new massacre in the Samaniego municipality, Nariño Department, where four people were killed at a party.

Two Colombians and two Venezuelans were shot to death in a bar in a rural area. Three of the four people killed lived in that community, the other resided in Tamana municipality.

"We are investigating to identify the perpetrators and motives of the violent incident," Nariño's Police Commander Nelson Parrado assured.

The massacre occurred shortly after the 'Los Cuyes' armed group threatened to kill all the people found consuming alcohol or drugs in that municipality.

This is the 27th massacre registered in Colombia since the beginning of 2021. Ninety-nine people have been killed in these violent incidents so far.

Sixty-three people have been killed in Samaniego since the Peace Agreement signed between the then-President Juan Manuel Santos and the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla in November 2016. 

Community leader Paula Rosero is one victim of the ongoing armed conflict in that territory, which is dominated by paramilitary groups and violent gangs.

