Colombia: Gunmen Kill 4 People At A Party In Nariño

The massacre occurred shortly after the 'Los Cuyes' armed group threatened to kill people found consuming alcohol or drugs in the Samaniego municipality.

Colombia's Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ) Sunday informed on a new massacre in the Samaniego municipality, Nariño Department, where four people were killed at a party.

Two Colombians and two Venezuelans were shot to death in a bar in a rural area. Three of the four people killed lived in that community, the other resided in Tamana municipality.

"We are investigating to identify the perpetrators and motives of the violent incident," Nariño's Police Commander Nelson Parrado assured.

