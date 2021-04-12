Colombia: Gunmen Kill 4 People At A Party In Nariño

Two Colombians and two Venezuelans were shot to death in a bar in a rural area. Three of the four people killed lived in that community, the other resided in Tamana municipality.
"We are investigating to identify the perpetrators and motives of the violent incident," Nariño's Police Commander Nelson Parrado assured.
The massacre occurred shortly after the 'Los Cuyes' armed group threatened to kill all the people found consuming alcohol or drugs in that municipality.
#Colombia | A group of armed men opened indiscriminate fire in the La Esmeralda neighborhood in the Quindio department, killing four people and injuring three others. There were also two killings in the Montenegro municipality.https://t.co/7RLhTMAgMh
This is the 27th massacre registered in Colombia since the beginning of 2021. Ninety-nine people have been killed in these violent incidents so far.
Sixty-three people have been killed in Samaniego since the Peace Agreement signed between the then-President Juan Manuel Santos and the demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrilla in November 2016.
Community leader Paula Rosero is one victim of the ongoing armed conflict in that territory, which is dominated by paramilitary groups and violent gangs.