Colombia: Gral(R) To Be Judged for 104 Extrajudicial Executions

Colombia's General Attorney Francisco Barbosa said retired General Mario Montoya Uribe will be charged due to his alleged responsibility of 104 extrajudicial executions during Alvaro Uribe's government.

Before charging Montoya with aggravated murder crimes, Barbosa will notify Especial Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP), which is currently leading the case against the General.

The General Attorney's Office has enough evidence that Montoya violated a regulation, ordering to give priority to demobilization and capture of guerrilla members instead of beating them in combat.

The regulation was enforced between 2007 and 2008, the time when the aforementioned murders took place.

Despite several militaries have declared to the JEP Montoya strongly encouraged and awarded his battalions for kill guerrilla members, he declared himself innocent of all charges during the JEP investigations.

The Colombian law establishes no one can be judged by two different organizations at the same time, something that the defendant's lawyers argue to avoid an indictment by the General Attorney's Office.

However, the prosecution may proceed with its own investigation, accusations, and every part of the judicial process except for the trials or capture warrants, even if the defendant is under the JEP jurisdiction.