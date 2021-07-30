    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Colombia

Report: Colombia Protests Marked by Illegal Detentions, Torture

  • The police brutality during the protests in Colombia has been denounced by several human rights and non-governmental organizations.

    The police brutality during the protests in Colombia has been denounced by several human rights and non-governmental organizations. | Photo: Twitter/@MV_Eng

Published 30 July 2021
Opinion

"​​Police officers and armed civilians, acting with their acquiescence and tolerance, attacked the protesters, committing acts of torture in some cases," the report indicates. 
 

A new report from Amnesty International highlights that Colombian authorities illegally detained, tortured, and used live ammunition during the protests.

RELATED:

The Duque Administration Arrests 134 Colombians

"​​Police officers and armed civilians, acting with their acquiescence and tolerance, attacked the protesters, committing acts of torture in some cases," the report indicates.

"In a country battered by decades of paramilitary violence, these events are extremely serious and must be investigated diligently, independently, and impartially," the organization added.

The police brutality during the protests in Colombia has been denounced by several human rights and non-governmental organizations. According to the organization, there is still an accountability problem since the Colombian government refuses to acknowledge the excessive repression.

Tags

Colombia Police brutality Illegal Detentions Amnesty International Human Rights Violations Paramilitary Violence

Al Jazeera
by teleSUR/esf-les
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.