Report: Colombia Protests Marked by Illegal Detentions, Torture

"Police officers and armed civilians, acting with their acquiescence and tolerance, attacked the protesters, committing acts of torture in some cases," the report indicates.
Since I published this investigation into the role of US intel fronts in cultivating Cuban hip-hop & performance artists as anti-communist regime change activists, the Biden White House announced plans to meet w/rapper & #PatriaYVida star @Yotuel007https://t.co/JV7A2sA0V9
"In a country battered by decades of paramilitary violence, these events are extremely serious and must be investigated diligently, independently, and impartially," the organization added.
The police brutality during the protests in Colombia has been denounced by several human rights and non-governmental organizations. According to the organization, there is still an accountability problem since the Colombian government refuses to acknowledge the excessive repression.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | As a result of the protests that Colombia has experienced in recent months, the country is going through a migration crisis that has left 10,000 migrants stranded. pic.twitter.com/7j1bWk8sFB