Report: Colombia Protests Marked by Illegal Detentions, Torture

"​​Police officers and armed civilians, acting with their acquiescence and tolerance, attacked the protesters, committing acts of torture in some cases," the report indicates.

A new report from Amnesty International highlights that Colombian authorities illegally detained, tortured, and used live ammunition during the protests.

"In a country battered by decades of paramilitary violence, these events are extremely serious and must be investigated diligently, independently, and impartially," the organization added.

The police brutality during the protests in Colombia has been denounced by several human rights and non-governmental organizations. According to the organization, there is still an accountability problem since the Colombian government refuses to acknowledge the excessive repression.