Colombia: Ombudsman's Office Visits Necocli Over Migrant Crisis

Migrants expressed to the Colombian Ombudsman the difficulties in Necoclí and those they have experienced since arriving in Colombia.

A week after the authorities of Necoclí, Antioquia department, declared a state of calamity due to the migratory crisis, the Colombian Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, arrived Thursday in the town in an attempt to address the situation experienced by the nearly 15,000 migrants stranded in this municipality.

The official set up a working group with civil, military and police authorities, and with representatives of the migrant population stranded in the Colombian Caribbean town.

During his visit, the Ombudsman requested the Colombian Navy to reinforce surveillance and control of the vessels transporting migrants, particularly at night to avoid risky situations.

Carlos Camargo indicated that officials from his office will remain in Necoclí to attend and monitor the measures taken by the local authorities to guarantee the rights of the migrants.

Upon establishing contact with some of the migrants, they expressed to him not only the difficulties in Necoclí, but also those they have experienced since they arrived in Colombia.

During the meeting, the migrants denounced mafias that charge them up to 300 dollars to cross the Colombian border, which they agree to because of the need to continue their transit to the north of the continent.

1/3 #AEstaHora En Necoclí, el Defensor del Pueblo, Carlos Camargo, lidera mesa de trabajo con las autoridades civiles, militares y de Policía, y con representantes de la población migrante extracontinental y del Caribe represada en el municipio. pic.twitter.com/sXMSmAz1oo — Defensoría del Pueblo (@DefensoriaCol) July 29, 2021

"#RightNow In Necoclí, the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, leads a working group with civilian, military and police authorities, and with representatives of the extra-continental and Caribbean migrant population detained in the municipality."

Last week the director of Risk Management of the municipality of Necoclí announced that the Mayor's Office declared a public calamity due to the concentration of thousands of migrants, mostly from Haiti, who intend to cross to Panama and have not been able to do so due to the lack of boats.

In view of the massive arrival of migrants, the authorities of Necoclí assured that the measure was taken due to the overflowing of the hotel capacity, in addition to failures in the water supply and a considerable increase in the generation of solid waste.

The mayor explained that the municipality has approximately 22,000 inhabitants and now with the migrants its population has increased by almost 40 percent, which hinders access to services such as drinking water, food and healthcare.

The Urabá sub-region of Antioquia is a transit zone for migrants crossing the jungle of Chocó and Central America to reach the United States.