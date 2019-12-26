Colombia: Farmer Leader Shot to Death in Front of His Family

Reinaldo Carrillo belonged to a group of farmers struggling to gain access to vacant lands. His death was the second selective murder in less than 24 hours.

The National Association of Farmer Users (ANUC) activist Reinaldo Carrillo was killed at dawn on Wednesday by hitmen who entered his house and shot him in front of his family in Pitalito town, Department of Huila, Colombia.

“We reject the murder of Reinaldo Carrillo. He was a member of a group of people which expected the government to grant them the ownership title of a vacant land called La Conaca,” said the ANUC, an organization legally recognized as “victim of the armed conflict” and “subject of reparation.”

"Reinaldo is the fifth ANUC leader killed in Huila over the last year... we demand that the authorities' actions bring about results so that these cases are not added to the long list of impunities."

A few minutes after the event, local Caracol Radio reported that the attack was perpetrated by three subjects aboard a motorcycle.

Although the 34-year-old social leader was immediately taken to the Pitalito hospital, he died due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Lucy Villareal, madre de dos niñas, pertenecía a ese extraordinario grupo de mujeres que a la vez que cuidan con amor a sus hijos, trabajan porque tengamos un mejor país. Su causa no muere con su vil asesinato. Necesitamos un gobierno capaz de defender la vida de cada colombiano pic.twitter.com/nLK8ZivEwy — Juan Carlos Flórez (@Juan_Florez) December 25, 2019

"Lucy Villareal, the mother of two girls, belonged to that extraordinary group of women who work and also take care of their children with love so that we can have a better country. Her cause does not die with her vile murder. We need a government capable of defending the life of every Colombian."

"Infinite sadness. My solidarity with Reinaldo's family, friends, and colleagues. Land ownership remains at the center of the armed conflict," environmental activist Tatiana Roa said and added that the 'Lords of The Land" continue to dispose of the life of Colombian farmers at will.

Less than 24 hours before, the folk artist and social activist Lucy Villareal was also killed after participating in a workshop with children in the department of Nariño.

Between 2018 and 2019, the number of human rights defenders and social leaders killed increased by 13 percent in Colombia, according to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).