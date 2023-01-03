Pelé's Funeral Procession Toured the Streets of Santos

The 24-hour wake for the soccer star brought together some 230,000 fans who came to pay tribute to him.

On Tuesday, hundreds Brazilians noisily follow Pelé's funeral procession, which started from the Vila Belmiro stadium and slowly walked through the streets of the city of Santos.

Waving huge black & white flags with messages in honor of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Brazilians sang the anthem "A thousand goals, Only Pelé" to the sound of drums, kettledrums and firecrackers.

The coffin of the legendary Brazilian soccer player was transported in a fire truck, where policemen dressed in gala are on top.

The procession will go along the seafront in Santos, to the house of Pelé's mother, Celeste Arantes, who has just turned 100 years old.

People paying their last respects to #Pelé as his casket is being driven through the streets of #Santos. pic.twitter.com/drubVjfxPn — Nicole Ris (@NicoleRis) January 3, 2023

Then it will return along the same path to the Ecumenical Necropolis Memorial Cemetery, from where tourists can see the stadium where "the King" played over 200 games.

Pelé died on Thursday in Sao Paulo at the age of 82, due to multiple organ failure caused by the advance of the colon tumor, which was detected a year ago.

