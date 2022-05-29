Colombia: Gustavo Petro Wins First Round and Heads to Runoff

Leftist candidate Gustavo Petro has convincingly won the first round with 40,34% vs. right-wing populist candidate Rodolfo Hernandez with 28,08% with 96,19%% of the vote counted. The election now moves on to a runoff between the two leading candidates.

Colombian presidential candidates Gustavo Petro, of the Pacto Histórico coalition (left-wing), and Rodolfo Hernández, of the Liga de Gobernantes Anticorrupción (center-right), will advance to a runoff election in June, according to the preliminary tally of the National Registry (electoral body) of Sunday's elections.

In today's elections, a total of 102 152 polling tables were distributed in 12 500 polling stations. According to the registry, 51.6 percent of those eligible to vote were women (20 million 111 thousand 908) and 48.4 percent were men (18 million 890 thousand 331).

The program of the Historical Pact leader proposes to create the ministry of equity, achieve 50 percent of representation of women in public institutions and promote an energy transition towards sustainable national development.

Of the more than 39 million people who were expected to exercise their right to vote this Sunday over 20 million have done so.

Gustavo Petro and Rodolfo Hernández will now move on to a runoff for the presidency next June 19.

This May 29 marked a historic moment in Colombia's democratic history, since until the last moment polls had placed the electoral formula of Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez with the left-wing coalition Historical Pact in the lead with a voting intention close to 40 percent before the election.