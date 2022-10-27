Climate Activists Stage Week-long Protests in New York City

Environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion and other NGOs are implementing week-long protests against climate change and inequality ahead of the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy.
RELATED:
612 People Killed in Floods Across Nigeria
Activists briefly shut down the escalators at BlackRock, the world's largest financier of fossil fuels, according to New York Communities for Change.
Participants urged BlackRock management to refrain from making new fossil-fuel investments and urged the New York state government to adequately fund climate action.
Protesters Tuesday temporarily blocked a section of New York City's Park Avenue and called for measures to tax the rich for a statewide Green New Deal.
Activists also interrupted an interview of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz with talk show The View at ABC News on Monday, protesting ABC News' coverage on climate change. Some protesters were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A mass march will be held on Saturday with the theme of "Occupy Park Avenue" so as to draw attention to the need for strong climate action, according to Extinction Rebellion NYC.
Hurricane Sandy hit New York City on Oct. 29, 2012 with 44 local residents killed and around US$19 billion of damage inflicted, according to the New York City government.