Clashes in Palestinian Refugee Camp: 11 Killed, 40 Injured

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported Monday that armed clashes between members of the Palestinian Fatah movement and Islamist militiamen in southern Lebanon have left 11 dead and 40 injured.

Armed clashes erupted Saturday in the Ain al Hilweh camp in the southern Lebanese city of Sidon. Among the dead were Brigadier General Abou Ashraf al Armoushi of the Palestinian nationalist Fatah movement, three of his bodyguards and several civilians, the Elnashra digital news portal reported.

According to UNRWA's Director of UNRWA Affairs for Lebanon, Dorothee Klaus, the recent armed clashes have caused material damage to two schools of the UN agency in the town, from where more than 2,000 people have had to flee to safe areas.

The director also expressed UNRWA's call to "all parties to fly back to calm immediately and take all necessary measures to protect civilians, including children. We urge all armed actors to respect UNRWA buildings and facilities in accordance with international law."

#Lebanon

Caretaker Prime Minister #Najib_Mikati said on Sunday that “the timing of the Palestinian clashes in the #Ain_al_Hilweh camp is suspect given the current regional and international contexts.”

Full article via link:https://t.co/JA4Kbq3u7G pic.twitter.com/bbVqRenX1x — This is Beirut (@ThisIsBeirut_) July 30, 2023

The secretary of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) factions in Lebanon, Fathi Abu al Ardat, met on Monday with the Palestinian ambassador to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabbour, and the head of the Palestinian-Lebanese Dialogue Committee, Bassel Hassan, to discuss the latest developments.

The clashes erupted three days ago after gunmen attempted to assassinate an Islamist militiaman identified as Mahmud Ali Zubaidat and remain active despite attempts to establish a cessation of hostilities.

Armed clashes between rival groups often take place in the Ain al Hilweh camp, which is the largest Palestinian refugee camp on Lebanese territory, established in 1948.