Chinese FM Praises Putin's Remarks on Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan as a "carefully planned provocation."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the high-level strategic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing is mirrored by Russian President Vladimir Putin's criticism of Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.

The Chinese spokesman said more than 170 countries had supported China's quest to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by reiterating their commitment to the "One China" principle following the top U.S. official's trip to Taipei earlier this month.

On the occasion of the 10th Moscow International Security Conference, Putin said Pelosi's visit was "a brazen demonstration of disrespect for another country's sovereignty," which was part of the U.S. bid to unsettle the Asia-Pacific region.

According to the Russian president, these maneuvers by Western elites are used to turn attention away from their serious socio-economic problems by blaming their failures on Russia and China, countries building a policy of sovereign development.

La Chine apprécie la déclaration du président russe Vladimir Poutine sur la visite de la présidente de la Chambre des représentants américaine Nancy Pelosi sur l'île de Taïwan les 2 et 3 août, a déclaré le porte-parole du ministère chinois des Affaires étrangères Wang Wenbin. pic.twitter.com/vbJ1bRUynJ — AFRIQUE RÉDACTION (@afriqueredac) August 17, 2022

China appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin's statement on U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan Island on August 2-3, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

Under the "one China" principle, China regards Taiwan as a sovereign Chinese territory. Therefore, Beijing strongly opposes high-ranking U.S. officials' visits to Taipei because they support Taiwan's independence.

The U.S., while officially recognizing China's sovereignty over Taiwan, does not support it. Despite China's warnings and rejection, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island earlier this month, becoming the highest-ranking U.S. official to do so since 1997.