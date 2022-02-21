Russia’s Security Threats To Increase if Ukraine Joins NATO

On Monday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin noted that the security threats would increase if Ukraine joins NATO.

Russian President, Vladimir Putin, exposed on Monday that if Ukraine joins NATO's bloc, as a consequence, the threats to Russian security might increase significantly.

"If Russia faces such a threat as Ukraine's admission to the North Atlantic Alliance, to NATO, then the threats to our country will increase many times," noted the Russian leader.

He made a recall on Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty "from which it is clear that all the countries of the alliance must fight on the side of one of their members if one Ally is considered as under attack."

Putin stressed that Russia had been told that some country members of the bloc do not approve of Ukraine's admission to the alliance.

#Putin's signed the documents for #recognition of LPR and #DPR. Speech: "Ukraine's join to NATO would be threat to Russia. We cannot fail to respond to military threaths. Ukraine would be the base of an attack on Russia. The west does not care about Russia's security concerns." pic.twitter.com/v3VoFeiVgE — Anders Hawkenes (@AHawkenes) February 21, 2022

Otherwise, a document was ruled, which allowed Ukraine and Georgia to become a member of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"There is no answer to my question "why have you done it?" Under pressure from the US - that's the answer," said Russian Putin.