Chinese Communist Party Celebrates Its 100th Anniversary

Progressive leaders from around the world are extending congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC).

Progressive leaders from around the world are extending congratulations on the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC).

In their messages, progressive leaders spoke highly of the great achievements the CPC has made and expressed confidence that under the leadership of Xi Jinping, the CPC will embark on a new splendid journey in the next century.

“Under the leadership of the CPC, the Chinese people have completely shaken off poverty, achieved peace, stability, and prosperity in a country with such a huge population, and set an example for the rest of the world,” said Qasim Sari, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Mizuho Fukushima, head of the Social Democratic Party of Japan, expressed her wish that the CPC, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, will forge ahead courageously towards the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and play a more important role in global affairs.

Dogu Perincek, chairman of Turkey's Patriotic Party, said the CPC has made great achievements in the past century and has achieved an unparalleled giant leap forward not only in Chinese history but also in the history of mankind.

Asadollah Badamchian, secretary-general of Iran's Islamic Coalition Party, said the 100 years of the CPC is a century during which profound changes have been made in China.

“The Belt and Road Initiative and the vision of a community with a shared future for mankind, proposed by Xi, have made significant contributions to promoting the world's common development and upholding fairness and justice,” Badamchian said.

Gyula Thurmer, leader of the Hungarian Workers' Party, said China's development serves the common interests of mankind and the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC is a major event for both the Chinese people and the development of the international Communist movement.

Fabien Roussel, national secretary of the French Communist Party, said the founding of the CPC a century ago was the starting point of a process of profound changes for both the Chinese people and the whole world, and the CPC has promoted profound changes in China and the world.