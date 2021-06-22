China to Export 4 Brands of COVID-19 Vaccines for Emergency Use

They are manufactured by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, Sinovac, CanSino, and the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.

China has included four COVID-19 vaccines that have been granted conditional market approval domestically in a list of vaccine products available for export.

The four vaccines are manufactured by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products, Sinovac Life Sciences, CanSino Biologics, and the Wuhan Institute of Biological Products.

The vaccines manufactured by the Beijing Institute and Sinovac are already listed by the World Health Organization (WHO) for emergency use. They have been administered on a large scale in China and are approved in 100 countries.

"To ensure the quality and safety of vaccine products and improve trade efficiency, we support listed Chinese vaccine manufacturers to export on their own," said Li Xingqian, an official from the Commerce Ministry said.

Through this policy, the Chinese government encourages pharmaceutical companies to increase product supply, stabilize market expectations, and make vaccines affordable especially in developing countries.

China will also continue to support COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers in strengthening cooperation with COVAX, an international initiative aimed at promoting equitable access to vaccines.

The Commerce Ministry will work with relevant parties to assist foreign countries in purchasing vaccines from China, take concrete action to help make the vaccines a global public good, and promote the building of a global community of health for all.