Coronavirus Deaths Rise to 41 in China, Australia Finds 4 Cases

So far, "Wuhan pneumonia" cases have been also detected in France, ​​​​​​​Japan, Nepal, Pakistan, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, the U.S., and Vietnam.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) Saturday reported that the death toll from the coronavirus that causes the "Wuhan pneumonia" has risen to 41 among the 1,287 infected persons. On Saturday, Australia also confirmed its first four cases.

The NHC reported that cases had been detected in all Chinese provinces except in Tibet. It was also reported that 39 of the 41 deaths have occurred in Hubei Province, where the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, is located.

This represents an increase of 16 deaths and 444 new cases with respect to the report issued by the Chinese commission 24 hours before.

So far, 237 patients are in serious condition, while 38 people have healed and have been discharged.

The Chinese health authorities have carried out a medical follow-up of 16 percent of citizens who have been in close contact with one of the infected people, of whom 13,967 are still under observation.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Outside of China, four infected persons have been registered in Thailand, three infections in Taiwan, and the same number in Singapore and France.

Until Friday night, there were two confirmed cases in each of the following countries: Japan, South Korea, the U.S., and Vietnam. There was also one person infected in Nepal.

On Saturday morning, Pakistan reported its first coronavirus case: a 40-year-old worker who ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​had just returned from China a few days ago, as reported by local outlet AAJ.

The symptoms of the "Wuhan pneumonia" are in many cases similar to those of a cold. However, they may be accompanied by fever, fatigue, dry cough, and shortness of breath.