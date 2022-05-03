China's CPC Holds Meeting to Stabilize China’s Economy

Since last April, China has held consecutive Communist Party of China (CPC) meetings to stabilize the country's economy.

A series of meetings have been held by the Communist Party of China (CPC) led by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, in the past few days intended to stabilize the Chinese economy. Since last April, three sessions have analyzed the current economic situation.

During the session, the CPC has called for the healthy development of capital in China and strengthening infrastructure construction, pledging to stabilize the country's economy by establishing a support policy.

A meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee has dropped how complicated, grim, and uncertain has become the development of China's economy in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical conflicts bringing more risks and challenges.

The measures intended to achieve annual economic and social development goals in the Asian country include ruling a frame of policy adjustment and hard work. To keep the economy running within a reasonable range is among the objectives as well. During the meeting, the participant called for faster implementation of policies that have already been formulated, saying that the monetary instruments should be well used.

The participants of the meetings have highlighted that all-out efforts should be carried out to increase domestic demand and greenlight all effective investments. Reinforce infrastructure construction and letting consumption facilitate economic circulation is to be considered as well.

The actions to be taken should consider the objectives of improving people's livelihood. China should find mechanisms to stabilize and expand employment and ensure the operation of core functions of cities.

The meeting added that smooth logistics nationwide must be ensured; at the time, key industrial and supply chains, and key infrastructure facilities alongside designated firms responsible for market supply during the pandemic should remain in regular operation.