China: Experts Say There Is No Chance To Ease Pandemic Control

As cases of infected people by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to increase, Chinese experts said there is no chance to ease pandemic measures.

On Friday, the top Chinese epidemiologist Liang Wannian said that in light of outbreaks resulting from an increase of infected people by the Omicron variant, China could not afford a relaxation of the pandemic control measures.

The Expert said during a press conference that China's elderly and underage population has not yet completed its vaccination schema. Meanwhile, different parts of the country are facing discrepancies in medical resources.

"Under such circumstances, the country's medical resources will be stretched too thin should we adopt a laissez-faire epidemic containment approach," he said, adding that such a move would also affect the health of vulnerable people, which include minors and the aged people.

Referring to anti-pandemic measures conducted in Beijing and Shanghai, the top epidemiologist highlighted the need for the swift and full establishment of containment policies to effectively strike infections due to the Omicron variant and stay one step ahead of the virus.

Fighting Omicron does not necessarily mean citywide lockdown. Truly early detection, isolation, reporting & treatment can help cities take the initiative in the virus fight, said top Chinese health expert Liang Wannian. https://t.co/YD55ZvbLL9 pic.twitter.com/90V1x0254Q — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 29, 2022

Liang considers that intended to stop the spreading of the virus and continue protecting citizens' lives; China needs to continue standing with the principle of timely detection, quarantine, patient admission, and treatment.