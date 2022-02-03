The European Union seems to be split despite the current allegations of a "Russian threat" to Ukraine.

Allegations of Russia's "invasion" of Ukraine have been growing in the West, as the U.S./UK media continues to overdrive on the matter. Every month, Western satellites show almost identical images when experts talk about the country's "increasing military buildup" along its western borders.

U.S. media outlets keep showing the picture of Moscow's plans to "attack from three directions," in the meantime, politicians refer to some reports which indicate mysterious movements of 100,000 troops.

"If Russia keeps getting away with what they're doing in Ukraine and trying to alter borders, the entire international order will be in danger," said with righteous indignation Evelyn Farkas, who served as U.S. deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine, and Eurasia during the Obama years. She added she is willing to explain precisely what Russia is "doing." Farkas is a lobbyist at NATO's Atlantic Council adjunct and an NBC/MSNBC pundit.

Moscow has repeatedly denied the accusation, making clear that Russia hasn't violated any rules and has no desire to invade anywhere. On the other hand, Western countries are busy discussing sanctions. They discuss if Russia is cut off from SWIFT immediately, or just to strike a few sectors.

Andy Vermaut shares: EU divided over scale of sanctions on Russia, Polish PM says: All EU member states agree that Ukraine needs to maintain its sovereignty, Mateusz Morawiecki noted https://t.co/IQmpw32QhS Thank you. pic.twitter.com/L1Cbf4ofWB — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) January 29, 2022

The West has the irrefutable idea that war is a fact; the actual uncertainty is how it will start and what the response should be. The U.S and NATO allies are evacuating all citizens in the conflict territory; as there is no consensus regarding sanctions, it seems that the Western countries have agreed to prepare for a bloodbath, as Kiev is receiving amounts of military forces and armament.

Kiev has welcomed the financial assistance, contrary to the news about the evacuation of foreign citizens, which authorities have labeled as premature.