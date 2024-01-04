Brazil Pays Contributions Owed to International Organizations

By honoring its debts, Brazil "enhances its diplomatic capacity," the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

On Thursday, the administration of President Lula da Silva announced that Brazil paid debts of nearly US$1 billion it owed to various international organizations.

The debts consisted of mandatory contributions to the United Nations (UN) and many of its agencies, as well as those corresponding to the Organization of American States (OAS).

Among the creditor entities were also the World Trade Organization (WTO), the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

In the regional context, debts with organizations such as the Structural Convergence Fund of Mercosur (FOCEM) and the Latin American Integration Association (ALADI), were also settled.

Thank you to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 2011 WFP Laureate and President of Brazil. Lula championed agricultural policies that empowered small farmers, and advanced food security and rural development. ������ https://t.co/uHQKRgPXxH pic.twitter.com/MgNn4koVxX — World Food Prize Foundation (@WorldFoodPrize) December 30, 2023

By honoring these debts, Brazil strengthens its image "on the global and regional international stage, reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism, and enhances its diplomatic capacity," said the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

The majority of these debts were accumulated during the administration of former President Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022), a far-right politician who considered international institutions as promoters of globalism and "cultural Marxism."

This foreign policy view contrary to the United Nations system was immediately reversed by Lula da Silva when he took office on January 1, 2023. Since then, Brazilian diplomacy has been working intensively for its nation to "return to the world."