China Welcomes Venezuela Talks, Warns Against Intervention

The Chinese government has welcomed news that Venezuela’s government and opposition are continuing dialogue for a peaceful resolution to the country’s conflict. China has long rejected U.S. intervention in Venezuela, and has backed President Nicolas Maduro’s call for national dialogue.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang was asked Tuesday by a reporter for his government's reaction to developments in Venezuela. Geng Shuang replied that China’s position remains "consistent" and that "Upholding the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations, China believes that this issue should be independently resolved by the Venezuelan government and the opposition through inclusive political dialogue within the framework of its constitution."

He also warned against foreign intervention, saying, "We hope the international community can observe international law and make constructive efforts in helping the Venezuelan government and the opposition to find political settlement at an early date."

The Peoples Republic of China has denounced the possibility of U.S. military intervention and refused to recognize self-proclaimed president lawmaker Juan Guaido, and instead has deepened cooperation with the country’s elected government led by President Maduro.

China has also denounced recent aggressions against Venezuela, such as the efforts to force U.S. "humanitarian aid" into the country via Colombia. In response China has stepped up efforts to help Venezuela overcome sanctions and economic war, delivering two large shipments of medical and humanitarian aid. First in March, where 65 tons were delivered, then again in May where 71 tons were delivered.