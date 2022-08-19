China Warns US Against Provocations

Wang Wenbin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said that the U.S. should not under-estimateunderestimateChina's capacity to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
RELATED:
Chinese FM Praises Putin's Remarks on Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan
The spokesperson made the comments during a daily news briefing in response to the comments made by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Daniel Kritenbrink, about Beijing's response to Pelosi's visit.
"Regarding Pelosi's provocative visit to China's Taiwan region, the context, cause, and course of events are crystal clear," said Wang. The U.S. has failed to accomplish the one-China principle, said the Chinese spokesperson.
He added that Washington has also undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, not the other way round, clarifying that U.S. leaders went to Taiwan to support separatist activities, not China mingling with U.S. territorial affairs.
The spokesperson continued to say that, China's position regarding White House action has been understood and supported by the international community as U.S. provocation is a violation.
"We are firmly determined to safeguard our national sovereignty and territorial integrity. We urge the U.S. side not to miscalculate on this," Wang said.