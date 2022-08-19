China Warns US Against Provocations

On Friday, a Chinese spokesperson warned the U.S. against provocations toward Beijing.

Wang Wenbin, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said that the U.S. should not under-estimateunderestimateChina's capacity to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The spokesperson made the comments during a daily news briefing in response to the comments made by the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, Daniel Kritenbrink, about Beijing's response to Pelosi's visit.

"Regarding Pelosi's provocative visit to China's Taiwan region, the context, cause, and course of events are crystal clear," said Wang. The U.S. has failed to accomplish the one-China principle, said the Chinese spokesperson.

He added that Washington has also undermined China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, not the other way round, clarifying that U.S. leaders went to Taiwan to support separatist activities, not China mingling with U.S. territorial affairs.

汪文斌：中方一贯反对任何国家与中国台湾地区商签任何具有主权意涵和官方性质的经贸协定

Wang Wenbin: China is always against any country negotiating economic and trade agreements of sovereign implication or official nature with China’s Taiwan region. https://t.co/tk2V32AU55 pic.twitter.com/1EYHli6zCu — Chinese Embassy in Russia 中国驻俄罗斯大使馆 (@ChineseEmbinRus) August 19, 2022

The spokesperson continued to say that, China's position regarding White House action has been understood and supported by the international community as U.S. provocation is a violation.

"We are firmly determined to safeguard our national sovereignty and territorial integrity. We urge the U.S. side not to miscalculate on this," Wang said.