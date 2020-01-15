China, Venezuela to Boost Bilateral Cooperation, Brotherhood

In response to an invitation from the Chinese government, Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza Wednesday arrived in Beijing to strengthen strategic cooperation relations and brotherhood between the Bolivarian Nation and this Asian country.

Venezuela and China have maintained diplomatic and commercial relations for 45 years, which were strengthened since the arrival of Hugo Chavez to the Presidency in the country in 1999.

Currently, both nations are carrying out more than 790 projects through a High-Level Commission to strengthen different areas of the South American country, including agriculture, petrochemical industries, mining, manufacturing, and oil development.

"We believe this visit will help to find a political solution to the issue of Venezuela as soon as possible," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at his daily press conference.

It was informed that Arreaza will hold a meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday.

"There has been an important exchange among our countries over the last year," said Geng who announced that China’s Vice-President Wang Qishan will also have a meeting with the Venezuelan official.

#VIDEO | Canciller Jorge Arreaza @jaarreaza arribó a la ciudad de Beijing ���� para fortalecer las relaciones de hermandad y cooperación estratégica entre ambos pueblos.#PuebloHeroicoYVencedor pic.twitter.com/27sOgn6lAW — Cancillería Venezuela ���� (@CancilleriaVE) January 15, 2020

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Arreaza’s visit will help to strengthen the “political confidence and practical cooperation” among both nations, which in turn will contribute to economic development and stability.

During his press conference, however, Geng did not mention whether the Bolivarian diplomat will meet with representatives from the Chinese energy sector.

On Friday, Arreaza will hold a press conference a the Venezuelan Embassy in Beijing. Later he will visit several Chinese cities until January 19.