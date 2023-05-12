China Urges G7 Not to Be Accomplice to US Economic Coercion

Washington has imposed unilateral economic sanctions on nearly 40 countries around the world, affecting nearly half of the world's population.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China is a victim of U.S. economic coercion, and urged G7 countries to stop engaging in exclusive "small circles" and refrain from becoming accomplices to economic coercion.

Wang made the remarks in response to recent media reports that G7 members will allegedly declare a joint response to economic coercion to send a signal to China.

Speaking of economic coercion, the first country that should be condemned is perhaps the United States, Wang said.

The Chinese diplomat pointed out that the U.S. has overstretched the concept of national security, abused controls on exports, and exercised discriminatory practices against foreign enterprises, which has severely violated the principles of fair competition.

Citing relevant statistics regarding U.S. sanctions against other countries, Wang noted that, as of fiscal year 2021, more than 9,400 sanctions imposed by the United States have been implemented.

So far, the United States has imposed unilateral economic sanctions on nearly 40 countries around the world, affecting nearly half of the world's population.

On Thursday, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers unveiled a bill that would prevent Washington from recognizing Bashar al-Assad as the leader of Syria and strengthen Washington's power to apply sanctions as a message to other nations that might be considering normalizing relations… pic.twitter.com/WKiJVq4mMI — Kevork Almassian�������� (@KevorkAlmassian) May 11, 2023

Other members of the G7 also find it hard to escape the economic coercion and bullying of the United States, Wang said, citing the U.S. suppression of Toshiba of Japan, Siemens of Germany, and Alstom of France, all of which countries are U.S. allies.

"If the G7 summit is going to put 'dealing with economic coercion' on the agenda, I suggest that they first discuss what the United States has done," said Wang.

"When the Japanese side hosts the G7 summit, can it also express some injustice to the United States on behalf of other member countries that have also suffered from U.S. bullying? Or at least speak a few words of truth?"

Wang said China urges the G7 to conform to the general trend of the times of openness and inclusiveness, stop engaging in closed and exclusive "small circles," and refrain from being an accomplice to economic coercion.