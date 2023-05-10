Bahamas Receives Donation of Medical Supplies From China

"We are happy with the evolving sister province/island relationship between Hunan province and Grand Bahama Island..."

On Monday, the Chinese government made a donation of medical provisions to the Grand Bahama Island, which represents the northernmost island in the Bahamas.

The donation consists of a variety of hospital supplies, including syringes and needles, that are intended to safeguard the health of individuals residing on the island.

During the handover ceremony, Dai Qingli, Chinese Ambassador to the Bahamas, underscored the fact that the two nations have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to one another amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are happy with the evolving sister province/island relationship between Hunan province and Grand Bahama Island. We hope this relationship will be further substantiated in the years ahead with closer collaboration in areas such as health, agriculture, industry, and entertainment, just to name a few," she said.

A HELPING HAND: The Chinese Embassy in The Bahamas donating a batch of medical supplies to the Public Hospitals Authority Thursday morning.



This is the 12th batch of medical supplies donated by The People’s Republic of China to government since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic pic.twitter.com/1mBOouhyym — Eyewitness News Bahamas (@ewnewsbahamas) April 6, 2023

Ginger Moxey, Minister for Grand Bahama, was present to witness the official handover of ownership and expressed her gratitude on behalf of the government and citizens of Grand Bahama to the Chinese government for their donation.

"Today's presentation represents the continued kindness, partnership and support of the People's Republic of China towards the Bahamian people," she said, adding: "We look forward to a cordial and productive sister relationship with Hunan."

This marks the 13th consignment of medical resources provided by China to the Bahamas in response to the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak.