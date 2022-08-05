Israeli Bombardment of Gaza Leaves Eight Dead

The shelling was directed towards the highly populated area of Rimal and hit the Palestine Tower.

On Friday, Israeli air forces bombed the Gaza Strip leaving eight dead, one of whom was Tayseer Jabari, a senior leader of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine (PIJ).

"Jabari had replaced Baha Abu al-Ata in command in the northern Gaza Strip after the latter was physically eliminated by the Israelis in 2019," the Italian outler Insider Trend recalled.

"We took the initiative and we are not done yet," said an Israeli Army spokesperson, who justified the start of the bloody "Operation Alba" by arguing that this is a "preemptive strike" in the face of the "imminent threat" of a Palestinian attack on Israel.

The Palestinian Interior Ministry confirmed that the Israeli strikes injured 55 people and killed eight Palestinians, one of whom is a 5-year-old minor. The shelling was directed towards the highly populated area of Rimal and hit the Palestine Tower. Videos on social networks show a huge column of smoke rising from this residential complex after the attacks.

Father of a 5-year-old Palestinian girl holds her body in the al-Shifa hospital after she was killed by an Israeli airstrike on Gaza short ago.



Dozens others have been injured and killed.#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/yFC8QsBw5b — Maha Hussaini (@MahaGaza) August 5, 2022

Immediately after the attack on Palestinian territory, the Israeli authorities declared a "special situation" in an area of 80 kilometers around the Gaza Strip. Israeli cities opened their public shelters in anticipation of retaliatory attacks. They also increased the "state of alert" of the Police throughout the country and modified the routes of civil aircraft bound for Ben Gurion International Airport.

During the last week, the situation between Palestine and Israel became more tense after the Israeli occupation forces imposed traffic restrictions along the border with the Gaza Strip.

"The blockade is expected to continue amid fears of attacks by the Jihad movement after Israeli forces arrested its leader in the West Bank on August 1," Sputnik warned.