Israeli Police Arrest Palestinian Governor of East Jerusalem

The occupation forces also detained some 42 Palestinians in the early hours of Monday, when the police invaded various neighborhoods in the occupied West Bank.

On Monday, Israel police arrested East Jerusalem Palestinian Governor Adnan Ghaith after raiding his home in the Silwan neighborhood, which has remained under the control of Israeli occupation forces since the 1967 war.

Israeli security forces and intelligence personnel searched and looted the home of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) official, who has been arrested at least 17 times since he took office as governor on August 31, 2018.

The Zionist harassment against Ghaith has been relentless. The Israeli occupation forces prevent him from traveling to the West Bank, often keep him under house arrest, and hinder his communication with other Palestinian leaders.

This happens despite the fact that the political activity of Palestinian officials is not prohibited and is protected by the Oslo Accords (1993), which Israel signed with the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Media coverage: "Israeli occupation forces arrest the governor of occupied #Jerusalem Adnan Ghaith after storming his home."#FreeThemAll pic.twitter.com/9zfs1a7iUa — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) August 1, 2022

Outlet Al Mayadeen denounced that the Israeli occupation forces also detained some 42 Palestinians in the early hours of Monday, when the police "invaded camps, villages, towns, and various neighborhoods" in the occupied West Bank.

"Simultaneously, Israeli media further revealed that Israeli occupation forces raided 39 houses last night, as part of their military offensives in the areas of Etzion and Yehuda," it added.

These actions, however, are not isolated events. On several occasions the Zionist state has expressed interest in increasing the presence of its settlers in Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, where over 490,000 Israeli settlers live.