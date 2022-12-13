South Africa to Further Strengthen BRICS Relations

Currently, BRICS is an economic bloc made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which together represent 41.5 percent of the global population.

On Monday, South Africa's International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor announced that her country aims to further enhance the BRICS partnerships.

Pandor made the remarks while briefing the media, saying South Africa will become the BRICS chair on January 1, 2023, taking over from China.

"The main objectives of South Africa's engagement in BRICS are to enhance the future growth and development of South Africa, and to strengthen intra-BRICS relations and mutually beneficial cooperation," she said.

South Africa will continue to emphasize concrete cooperation that contributes both directly and indirectly to the priorities of a better Africa and a better world through its partnership with key players on issues related to global governance and its reform and development.

She stated that South Africa will be in consultation with other BRICS partners to schedule a summit and other meetings and events based on consensus.

"We will focus on providing strategic leadership during the tenure as BRICS chair, in close consultation with other members, based on the chair's agenda, priorities, and previously agreed-upon decisions," Pandor said.

