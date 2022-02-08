China Supports Argentine Claim To The Malvinas Islands

"We hope that the UK will respond positively to Argentina's request to start dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible," Chinese authorities highlighted.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom reiterated its support for Argentina’s claim to sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands.

"Our position on the Malvinas Islands issue is consistent," the Embassy tweeted, stressing that China has always advocated that territorial disputes should be resolved through peaceful negotiations, as established by the principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter.

"We hope that the UK will respond positively to Argentina's request to start dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible and find a just and lasting solution to the conflict,” Chinese authorities highlighted.

Upon Presidents Xi Jinping and Alberto Fernandez issued a joint statement to deepen their country’s strategic partnership on Sunday, U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss alleged the Malvinas Islands are part of the British family.

