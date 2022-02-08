China Supports Argentine Claim To The Malvinas Islands

On Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom reiterated its support for Argentina’s claim to sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands.
RELATED:
Argentina: Investigation of New Tainted Cocaine Victims Begins
"Our position on the Malvinas Islands issue is consistent," the Embassy tweeted, stressing that China has always advocated that territorial disputes should be resolved through peaceful negotiations, as established by the principles of the United Nations (UN) Charter.
"We hope that the UK will respond positively to Argentina's request to start dialogue and negotiation as soon as possible and find a just and lasting solution to the conflict,” Chinese authorities highlighted.
Upon Presidents Xi Jinping and Alberto Fernandez issued a joint statement to deepen their country’s strategic partnership on Sunday, U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss alleged the Malvinas Islands are part of the British family.
“We completely reject any questions over sovereignty of the Malvinas Islands, which are British territory and part of our identity and culture,” Trus tweeted, alleging that China must respect “such fact.”
In June 2021, China's representative to the UN Geng Shuang stated that the question of the Malvinas Islands is essentially a legacy of colonialism and called for international efforts to put an end to it.
In 1833, the United Kingdom occupied the archipelago and evicted the Argentine inhabitants and authorities. In 1982, de facto President Leopoldo Galtieri attempted to regain the Malvinas by armed means. This unsuccessful initiative resulted in the death of 649 Argentine combatants.