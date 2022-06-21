EU To Allocate Over 600 Mln Dollars To Fight Global Food Crisis

On Tuesday, the president of the European Commission said that the Union would designate over 600 million dollars to strike the global food crisis.

Ursula Von Der Leyen, European Commission President, has announced Tuesday that the European Union plans to allocate more than 600 million dollars to support the most exposed regions regarding the ongoing global food crises.

"To help our partners, we will mobilize an additional 633 million dollars to avoid a food crisis and an economic shock," said Von Der Leyen at the 2022 European Development Days.

African, Caribbean, and Pacific countries will be the targets of the donations, which will be disbursed from the European Development Fund, intended to counter the looming food crisis.

From the donative, 158 million dollars will be designed for humanitarian assistance, 369 million dollars are intended for sustainable production and resilience of food systems, and 105 million dollars will be invested in macro-economic support.

The #EuropeanCommission (@EU_Commission) proposes to disburse 600 million euros ($633 million) on top of existing EU support to help regions hit by the current food crisis, said #EuropeanCommission (@EU_Commission) President #UrsulavonderLeyen (@vonderleyen). pic.twitter.com/yJqfIe5XKw — IANS (@ians_india) June 21, 2022

This package came along with a previous existing package worth 3.16 billion dollars donated by the EU for food security, according to what Von Der Leyen posted on Twitter.

According to the European Commission President, investments in food production and resilience of food systems are significant.